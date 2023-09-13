DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.35 Per Share

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Friday, August 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3463 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from DRDGOLD’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18.

DRDGOLD Stock Performance

DRDGOLD stock opened at $9.39 on Wednesday. DRDGOLD has a 52-week low of $4.66 and a 52-week high of $13.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 37.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 10,779 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in DRDGOLD by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 511,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 14,113 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in DRDGOLD by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,082,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,355,000 after purchasing an additional 52,334 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 1,546.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 21,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of DRDGOLD in the third quarter worth $485,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DRD has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of DRDGOLD from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com raised DRDGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th.

DRDGOLD Company Profile

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was incorporated in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

