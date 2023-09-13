Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a decrease of 88.5% from the August 15th total of 135,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 395,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Dunxin Financial Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN DXF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.43. 98,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,897. Dunxin Financial has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $9.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dunxin Financial stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 57,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Dunxin Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

Dunxin Financial Company Profile

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the microfinance lending business in the People's Republic of China. It offers consumer, commercial, collateral-backed, and enterprise loans to micro sized enterprises, SMEs, sole proprietors, and individuals. The company is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

