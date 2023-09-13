EAC (EAC) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $320,522.50

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. In the last seven days, EAC has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. EAC has a market cap of $320,522.50 and $8.55 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EAC token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.00 or 0.00236507 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00014018 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Token Profile

EAC (CRYPTO:EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io.

Buying and Selling EAC

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.00106841 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

