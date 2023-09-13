Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) Shares Down 0.8%

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc (LON:EYE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 540.50 ($6.76) and last traded at GBX 540.50 ($6.76). 191 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 28,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 545 ($6.82).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group in a report on Monday, July 3rd.
Eagle Eye Solutions Group Stock Down 0.8 %
About Eagle Eye Solutions Group
Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing technology software as a service solutions in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and Asia Pacific. It creates digital connections that enable personalized marketing in real time through coupons, loyalty, apps, subscriptions, and gift services.
