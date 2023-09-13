Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) Shares Down 0.8%

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc (LON:EYE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 540.50 ($6.76) and last traded at GBX 540.50 ($6.76). 191 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 28,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 545 ($6.82).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group in a report on Monday, July 3rd.

Get Eagle Eye Solutions Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EYE

Eagle Eye Solutions Group Stock Down 0.8 %

About Eagle Eye Solutions Group

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.76, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of £158.15 million, a P/E ratio of 18,016.67 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 548.74 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 549.74.

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing technology software as a service solutions in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and Asia Pacific. It creates digital connections that enable personalized marketing in real time through coupons, loyalty, apps, subscriptions, and gift services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Eye Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Eye Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.