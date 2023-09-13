ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM) Short Interest Update

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 85.1% from the August 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ECA Marcellus Trust I Stock Performance

Shares of ECA Marcellus Trust I stock remained flat at $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday. 125,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,176. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.18. ECA Marcellus Trust I has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $3.11. The firm has a market cap of $12.85 million, a P/E ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.84.

About ECA Marcellus Trust I

ECA Marcellus Trust I owns royalty interests in producing and development horizontal natural gas wells for Energy Corporation of America (ECA). The company owns royalty interests in 14 producing wells and 52 development wells located in the Greene County, Pennsylvania. Its royalty interests in the producing wells allow the company to receive 90% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the producing wells; and 50% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the development wells.

