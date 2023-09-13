Ediston Property Investment Company plc (LON:EPIC) to Issue GBX 0.42 Dividend

Ediston Property Investment Company plc (LON:EPIC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Ediston Property Investment Stock Performance
Shares of LON EPIC opened at GBX 69.80 ($0.87) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £147.51 million, a PE ratio of -636.36 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.02, a quick ratio of 22.33 and a current ratio of 24.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 65.57 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 64.16. Ediston Property Investment has a 1 year low of GBX 57.20 ($0.72) and a 1 year high of GBX 76.49 ($0.96).
Ediston Property Investment Company Profile
