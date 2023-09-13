Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) CEO Sells $1,118,884.08 in Stock

Posted by on Sep 13th, 2023

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Free Report) CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 14,376 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,118,884.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,746,281.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Elastic Price Performance

NYSE ESTC traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 878,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,094. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.95 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Elastic has a 1-year low of $46.18 and a 1-year high of $87.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESTC. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Elastic by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 10.9% during the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Elastic by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Elastic by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Elastic by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Elastic from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Elastic from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Elastic from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.44.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Elastic

Elastic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.