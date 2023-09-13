Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) CEO Sells $1,118,884.08 in Stock

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 14,376 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,118,884.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,746,281.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE ESTC traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 878,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,094. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.95 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Elastic has a 1-year low of $46.18 and a 1-year high of $87.86.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESTC. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Elastic by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 10.9% during the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Elastic by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Elastic by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Elastic by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Elastic from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Elastic from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Elastic from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.44.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

