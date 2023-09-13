ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Short Interest Down 89.8% in August

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 89.8% from the August 15th total of 47,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Stock Down 0.5 %

OTCMKTS:ENGGY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.60. The stock had a trading volume of 24,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,539. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 1-year low of $6.91 and a 1-year high of $10.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.24.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.4069 dividend. This is an increase from ENAGAS S A/ADR’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

About ENAGAS S A/ADR

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

