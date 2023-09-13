Enbridge (TSE:ENB) PT Lowered to C$51.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.70% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CSFB lowered their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$58.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. National Bankshares set a C$53.00 price target on shares of Enbridge and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$55.73.

Shares of ENB traded up C$0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$46.49. 10,665,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,766,545. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$47.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$50.03. Enbridge has a 12-month low of C$44.86 and a 12-month high of C$56.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.11, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of C$93.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.90.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.08 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 8.70%. Research analysts expect that Enbridge will post 2.9373385 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

