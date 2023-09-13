Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) to Issue $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Endeavor Group has a dividend payout ratio of 15.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Endeavor Group to earn $1.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.2%.

EDR stock opened at $22.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.43. The company has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.90. Endeavor Group has a 52 week low of $18.58 and a 52 week high of $26.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Endeavor Group ( NYSE:EDR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Endeavor Group had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 3.54%. On average, analysts forecast that Endeavor Group will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EDR. StockNews.com began coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

In other Endeavor Group news, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 3,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total value of $73,837.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,234.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 3,060 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total value of $73,837.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,035 shares in the company, valued at $73,234.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $3,612,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,923,156. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 702,045 shares of company stock worth $17,050,402. Corporate insiders own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDR. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,474,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689,204 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Endeavor Group by 29.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,006,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726,059 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,114,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,350,000 after buying an additional 429,390 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Endeavor Group by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,814,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,140,000 after buying an additional 978,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XN LP lifted its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 81.4% during the second quarter. XN LP now owns 4,457,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

