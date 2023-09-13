Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:EDR)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Endeavor Group has a dividend payout ratio of 15.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Endeavor Group to earn $1.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.2%.

NYSE:EDR opened at $22.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.46 and a 200-day moving average of $23.43. The firm has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Endeavor Group has a twelve month low of $18.58 and a twelve month high of $26.26.

Endeavor Group ( NYSE:EDR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Endeavor Group had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 3.54%. Analysts forecast that Endeavor Group will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $3,612,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,450 shares in the company, valued at $4,923,156. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 229,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $5,647,929.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $3,612,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,923,156. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 702,045 shares of company stock valued at $17,050,402. Corporate insiders own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Endeavor Group by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,474,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,204 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Endeavor Group by 29.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,006,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726,059 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Endeavor Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,114,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,350,000 after buying an additional 429,390 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 20.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,814,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,140,000 after acquiring an additional 978,196 shares during the period. Finally, XN LP boosted its holdings in Endeavor Group by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. XN LP now owns 4,457,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EDR. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

