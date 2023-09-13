Energi Market Cap Reaches $3.32 Million (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 13th. Energi has a total market cap of $3.32 million and $78,325.23 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Energi has traded down 3% against the dollar. One Energi coin can currently be bought for $0.0484 or 0.00000184 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00035598 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00024948 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00011243 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000193 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004159 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003262 BTC.

About Energi

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 68,698,389 coins and its circulating supply is 68,698,697 coins. Energi’s official website is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.