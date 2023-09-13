Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Epsilon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Epsilon Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

EPSN stock opened at $5.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $122.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.38. Epsilon Energy has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $7.59.

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter. Epsilon Energy had a return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 43.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Epsilon Energy

In other Epsilon Energy news, Director Jason Stankowski purchased 20,000 shares of Epsilon Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 334,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,630. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Solas Capital Management, Llc acquired 160,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,768,467 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,842,335. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.49% of the company's stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EPSN. Palo Duro Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in Epsilon Energy in the first quarter valued at about $8,722,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Epsilon Energy by 256.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 465,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 335,076 shares during the last quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Epsilon Energy by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP now owns 499,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after buying an additional 199,494 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Epsilon Energy by 34.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 722,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,861,000 after buying an additional 187,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Epsilon Energy by 1,360.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 159,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 148,177 shares during the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Epsilon Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of natural oil and gas reserves in the United States. The company operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. It has natural gas production in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas production in the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

