Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Short Interest Down 90.8% in August

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 90.8% from the August 15th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Erste Group Bank Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of EBKDY stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.60. The stock had a trading volume of 45,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,098. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.60. Erste Group Bank has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $19.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.38.

Get Erste Group Bank alerts:

Erste Group Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, and public sector customers. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments. It provides mortgage and consumer loans, investment products, current accounts, savings products, and credit cards, as well as cross selling products, such as leasing, insurance, and building society products.

Receive News & Ratings for Erste Group Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erste Group Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.