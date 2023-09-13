Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Short Interest Down 90.8% in August

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 90.8% from the August 15th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Erste Group Bank Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of EBKDY stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.60. The stock had a trading volume of 45,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,098. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.60. Erste Group Bank has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $19.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.38.
Erste Group Bank Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Erste Group Bank
- Stocks in the Dow: About the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
- Is Enbridge Stock Too Cheap to Pass Up Now?
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- 5 Best REIT Alternatives for Passive Real Estate Income
- Video Game Stocks: How to Invest in Gaming
- 5 Reasons Kroger Should Be On Every Income Investor Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Erste Group Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erste Group Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.