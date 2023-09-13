Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Hits New 12-Month High at $9.09

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.09 and last traded at $9.09, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.09.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.90.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a $0.1322 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th.
Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, food service, and other activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company provides groceries, fresh products, dry products, and frozen and non-food products; and operates CNG, hydrogen filling, and charging stations.
