Eurocell plc Announces Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:ECEL)

Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Eurocell stock opened at GBX 111 ($1.39) on Wednesday. Eurocell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 98.80 ($1.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 169.88 ($2.13). The company has a market capitalization of £124.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 555.00 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 110.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 120.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.91.
In related news, insider Kate Allum purchased 1,741 shares of Eurocell stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 111 ($1.39) per share, with a total value of £1,932.51 ($2,418.36). 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Eurocell plc engages in manufacture, distribution, and recycling of windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through Profiles and Building Plastics segments. The company offers UPVC windows; PVCU, Vista, bi-fold, French, composite, and aluminium bi-fold doors; garden rooms; tiled roofs, UPVC conservatories, UPVC fascias and soffits, and UPVC interior products; guttering and rainwater pipes; and cavity closers, profile systems, decking and balustrade, composite fencing, vinyl flooring, and lantern roofs.
