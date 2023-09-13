Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL) Declares GBX 2 Dividend

Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Eurocell Stock Performance

Shares of ECEL opened at GBX 111 ($1.39) on Wednesday. Eurocell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 98.80 ($1.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 169.88 ($2.13). The company has a market capitalization of £124.42 million, a PE ratio of 555.00 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 110.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 120.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Get Eurocell alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Eurocell from GBX 220 ($2.75) to GBX 180 ($2.25) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th.

Insider Transactions at Eurocell

In related news, insider Kate Allum acquired 1,741 shares of Eurocell stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 111 ($1.39) per share, for a total transaction of £1,932.51 ($2,418.36). Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About Eurocell

(Get Free Report)

Eurocell plc engages in manufacture, distribution, and recycling of windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through Profiles and Building Plastics segments. The company offers UPVC windows; PVCU, Vista, bi-fold, French, composite, and aluminium bi-fold doors; garden rooms; tiled roofs, UPVC conservatories, UPVC fascias and soffits, and UPVC interior products; guttering and rainwater pipes; and cavity closers, profile systems, decking and balustrade, composite fencing, vinyl flooring, and lantern roofs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eurocell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurocell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.