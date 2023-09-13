Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO) Director Sells $61,984.00 in Stock

Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) Director Michael C. Kearney sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $61,984.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,906.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Expro Group Price Performance

Shares of Expro Group stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.89. 1,010,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 735,490. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.36 and a 200 day moving average of $19.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -1,197.50 and a beta of 1.09. Expro Group Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50.

Get Expro Group alerts:

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $396.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.91 million. Expro Group had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 1.02%. On average, analysts predict that Expro Group Holdings will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XPRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Expro Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Expro Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Expro Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on XPRO

Institutional Trading of Expro Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 196.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 47,797 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expro Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $947,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,162,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,225,000 after buying an additional 190,534 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Expro Group by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,192,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,206,000 after buying an additional 181,156 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Expro Group by 45.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,076,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,140,000 after acquiring an additional 338,285 shares during the last quarter. 83.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expro Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Expro Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expro Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.