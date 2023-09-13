First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Holdings Trimmed by Laraway Financial Advisors Inc

Laraway Financial Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $19,818,180,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.63. 435,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,185. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.82. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.62 and a 1-year high of $48.49.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

