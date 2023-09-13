First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Posted by on Sep 13th, 2023

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBSGet Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 140,700 shares, a decline of 72.9% from the August 15th total of 519,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 684,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:LMBS traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.63. 498,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,580. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.82. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.62 and a fifty-two week high of $48.49.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 25.6% in the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 8,787 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 15.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 678.1% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 33,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 29,079 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 311,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,859,000 after acquiring an additional 34,472 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 101.6% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 98,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after acquiring an additional 49,603 shares during the period.

About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.