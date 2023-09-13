First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 140,700 shares, a decline of 72.9% from the August 15th total of 519,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 684,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:LMBS traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.63. 498,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,580. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.82. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.62 and a fifty-two week high of $48.49.
First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd.
About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF
The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
