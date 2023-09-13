Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 86.5% from the August 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Price Performance
PFD stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.44. The company had a trading volume of 28,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,015. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.15. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $12.97.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th were paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd.
Institutional Trading of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund
About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.
