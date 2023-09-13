Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) Short Interest Up 244.4% in August

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 244.4% from the August 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLC. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 116,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 11,485 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 97,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 525.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 60,820 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 192.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 47,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 6,291 shares in the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FLC remained flat at $13.82 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 25,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,008. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.50. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $13.46 and a 12 month high of $18.07.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Cuts Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were issued a $0.0835 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 7.14%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

