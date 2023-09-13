FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QLV) Trading 0.5% Higher

FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QLV – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.58 and last traded at $53.49. 3,569 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 15,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.20.

FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $196.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.28.

Get FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund by 209.1% in the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 18,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 12,356 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 83,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter.

About FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund

The FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund (QLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factor-selected, market-cap-weighted index of US large- and mid-cap equities. QLV was launched on Jul 15, 2019 and is managed by FlexShares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.