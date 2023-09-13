FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Major Shareholder Sells $68,500.00 in Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.37, for a total transaction of $68,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,940,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,358,974.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Arc Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 11th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total value of $81,500.00.

On Thursday, September 7th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total value of $87,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 5th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total transaction of $98,500.00.

On Wednesday, August 30th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total transaction of $99,500.00.

On Monday, August 28th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $97,500.00.

On Wednesday, August 23rd, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total value of $98,000.00.

On Monday, August 21st, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total transaction of $96,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 16th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total transaction of $98,000.00.

On Monday, August 14th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total value of $107,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 9th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total value of $126,000.00.

FTC Solar Stock Down 13.2 %

FTCI stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.32. 2,738,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,551,665. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.68. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $4.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTC Solar ( NASDAQ:FTCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.82 million. FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 86.64% and a negative net margin of 58.87%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of FTC Solar in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group lowered FTC Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $4.00 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on FTC Solar from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FTC Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTC Solar

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in FTC Solar in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 873.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 10,621 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in FTC Solar during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in FTC Solar by 191.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 8,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of FTC Solar in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

About FTC Solar

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides Pioneer, a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution that allows for a pile count reduction per megawatt.

