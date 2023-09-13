FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Major Shareholder Sells $81,500.00 in Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total value of $81,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,990,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,545,096.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Arc Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

Get FTC Solar alerts:

On Wednesday, September 13th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.37, for a total value of $68,500.00.

On Thursday, September 7th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total transaction of $87,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 5th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total transaction of $98,500.00.

On Wednesday, August 30th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total transaction of $99,500.00.

On Monday, August 28th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $97,500.00.

On Wednesday, August 23rd, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total value of $98,000.00.

On Monday, August 21st, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total value of $96,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 16th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total transaction of $98,000.00.

On Monday, August 14th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $107,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 9th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $126,000.00.

FTC Solar Stock Down 13.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTCI traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,738,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,665. FTC Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $4.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTC Solar ( NASDAQ:FTCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 86.64% and a negative net margin of 58.87%. The company had revenue of $32.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.82 million. On average, analysts anticipate that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FTCI. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of FTC Solar in a report on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group lowered FTC Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of FTC Solar from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FTCI

Institutional Trading of FTC Solar

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTCI. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in FTC Solar during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in FTC Solar by 873.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 10,621 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in FTC Solar during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in FTC Solar by 191.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 8,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 33.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FTC Solar

(Get Free Report)

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides Pioneer, a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution that allows for a pile count reduction per megawatt.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FTC Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.