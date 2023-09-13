Fullen Financial Group Has $4.17 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Fullen Financial Group reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises about 2.2% of Fullen Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Fullen Financial Group’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $4,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 53,015,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604,620 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 22,028,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,562,000 after acquiring an additional 411,048 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,593,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917,012 shares in the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $331,786,000. Finally, Stadion Money Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 8,160,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,062 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPDW remained flat at $31.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,129,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,019,083. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.32. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $33.80. The company has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

