Fullen Financial Group Has $689,000 Stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Fullen Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 59.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Fullen Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VWOB. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 1,334.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,997,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,775,000 after buying an additional 3,718,946 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 323.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,391,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,186 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,796,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,017,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,447,000 after purchasing an additional 505,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 2,184,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,212,000 after purchasing an additional 362,253 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWOB traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.81. The stock had a trading volume of 52,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,742. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $55.45 and a 12 month high of $64.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.50.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.2984 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

