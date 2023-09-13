Fullen Financial Group Sells 1,003 Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Fullen Financial Group decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the quarter. Fullen Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000.

Get Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

VUSB traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.10. 872,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.13.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.1948 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.