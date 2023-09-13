Funding Circle (LON:FCH) Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of Funding Circle Holdings plc (LON:FCH – Get Free Report) were up 2.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 44.63 ($0.56) and last traded at GBX 44 ($0.55). Approximately 10,440 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 173,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 43.10 ($0.54).

Funding Circle Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £155.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,150.00 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 47.65 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 52.

About Funding Circle

(Get Free Report)

Funding Circle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online lending platforms in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers small business loans, recovery loan schemes, and business finance solutions to small and medium enterprises. It also provides flexipay and flexipay card solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Funding Circle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funding Circle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.