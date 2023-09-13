FUNToken (FUN) Price Hits $0.0040

FUNToken (FUN) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. One FUNToken token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. FUNToken has a total market cap of $43.29 million and approximately $764,721.06 worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FUNToken has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About FUNToken

FUNToken was first traded on June 22nd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,945,357,176 tokens. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @funtoken_io. The official website for FUNToken is funtoken.io. The Reddit community for FUNToken is https://reddit.com/r/fun_token.

FUNToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The FUN Token was created by FunFair Technologies in 2017 to be used in their ecosystem, but in early 2021 it became a separate entity with a new purpose focused on the online gambling and gaming industry. FUNToken is built on the Ethereum blockchain and offers benefits to players, platforms, and developers in the digital gaming industry.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUNToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FUNToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

