Gala 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $48.97 Million (GALA)

Gala (GALA) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 13th. Gala has a total market capitalization of $372.07 million and $48.97 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gala has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Gala token can now be bought for approximately $0.0142 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges.

Gala’s genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 26,147,196,950 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,167,386,372 tokens. The official message board for Gala is blog.gala.games. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/. The official website for Gala is gala.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games, operational since 2019, is a blockchain-based platform with the world’s largest gaming node network. It aims to revolutionize the industry with a decentralized gaming economy and user-friendly experience. The native GALA token, an Ethereum-based ERC-20 asset, secures the network, incentivizes developers, and serves as an exchange medium. It’s acquirable through crypto exchanges or by operating a Gala Games Node. Gala was founded by Eric Schiermeyer, a Zynga co-founder, with a vision to empower players using blockchain technology.”

