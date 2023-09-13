Global Water Resources, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:GWRS)

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Global Water Resources has raised its dividend by an average of 1.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Global Water Resources has a payout ratio of 100.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Global Water Resources to earn $0.29 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 103.4%.

Get Global Water Resources alerts:

Global Water Resources Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GWRS opened at $11.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $267.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.75. Global Water Resources has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $14.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Global Water Resources ( NASDAQ:GWRS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Global Water Resources had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $13.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.85 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global Water Resources will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew M. Cohn bought 11,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.47 per share, for a total transaction of $135,839.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,125,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,379,806.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 54.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Global Water Resources by 160.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 135.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 9,660.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 47.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Water Resources during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. 37.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Water Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Analysis on GWRS

About Global Water Resources

(Get Free Report)

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water systems primarily in metropolitan Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona. It served approximately 74,000 people in approximately 29,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Water Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Water Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.