Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 255.0% from the August 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) Stock Down 0.6 %

OTCMKTS:ETCG traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.57. The company had a trading volume of 10,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,509. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.79 and a 200 day moving average of $6.36. Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust has a 1 year low of $2.86 and a 1 year high of $11.84.

Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) Company Profile

