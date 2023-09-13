Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 Plans Dividend of $0.27 (NASDAQ:GECCZ)

Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GECCZ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2734 per share on Saturday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 Price Performance

GECCZ stock opened at $25.05 on Wednesday. Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 has a 12 month low of $24.45 and a 12 month high of $25.05.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.