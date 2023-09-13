Greenbrook TMS (OTCMKTS:GBOKF) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of Greenbrook TMS Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBOKF – Get Free Report) were down 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.45 and last traded at $15.45. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.50.
Greenbrook TMS Stock Down 0.3 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.45.
About Greenbrook TMS
Greenbrook TMS Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of outpatient mental health services centers in the United States. It offers transcranial magnetic stimulation therapy, an FDA-cleared non-invasive therapy that provides electromagnetic stimulation to brain regions associated with mood regulation for the treatment of major depressive disorder and other mental health disorders.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Greenbrook TMS
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Is Enbridge Stock Too Cheap to Pass Up Now?
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- 5 Best REIT Alternatives for Passive Real Estate Income
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- 5 Reasons Kroger Should Be On Every Income Investor Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrook TMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrook TMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.