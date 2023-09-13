Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Increases Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1821 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund stock opened at $15.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.92 and a 200 day moving average of $16.02. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $14.87 and a one year high of $17.39.

Get Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $319,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $292,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth $276,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $256,000.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.