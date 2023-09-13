Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Increases Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1821 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GOF opened at $15.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.02. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $14.87 and a 52-week high of $17.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at $207,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 183,820 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after buying an additional 5,491 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 100,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 29,333 shares during the period.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

