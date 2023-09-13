GXChain (GXC) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $22.94 Million

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. During the last week, GXChain has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001164 BTC on major exchanges. GXChain has a market capitalization of $22.94 million and approximately $1,271.90 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00009662 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001494 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002199 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

