Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) & Hannover Rück (OTC:HVRRF) Critical Comparison

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Free Report) and Hannover Rück (OTC:HVRRF – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Hannover Rück pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Hannover Rück pays an annual dividend of $2.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Hannover Rück pays out 26.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hannover Rück pays out 28.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Hannover Rück is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Hannover Rück shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.0% of Hannover Rück shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hannover Rück $33.44 billion 0.81 $1.48 billion $7.50 14.90 Hannover Rück N/A N/A N/A $7.97 27.20

This table compares Hannover Rück and Hannover Rück’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Hannover Rück has higher revenue and earnings than Hannover Rück. Hannover Rück is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hannover Rück, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Hannover Rück and Hannover Rück, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hannover Rück 1 3 2 0 2.17 Hannover Rück 2 0 0 0 1.00

Profitability

This table compares Hannover Rück and Hannover Rück’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hannover Rück 5.93% 18.45% 2.15% Hannover Rück N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Hannover Rück beats Hannover Rück on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property and casualty reinsurance solutions for agricultural, livestock, and bloodstock businesses; aviation and space businesses; catastrophe XL business; credit, surety, and political risks businesses; facultative business; and marine and offshore energy businesses, as well as insurance-linked securities and structured reinsurance. It also provides risk solutions in the areas of critical illness, disability, health, longevity, long term care, and mortality. In addition, the company offers group and individual retirement and lifestyle, credit life, and Takaful reinsurance products. Further, it provides various financial solutions, including new-business financing; monetization of embedded value; reserve and solvency relief; and divestiture of non-core businesses. The company was formerly known as Hannover Rückversicherung AG and changed its name to Hannover Rück SE in March 2013. The company was founded in 1966 and is based in Hanover, Germany. Hannover Rück SE operates as a subsidiary of Talanx AG.

About Hannover Rück

