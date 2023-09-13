Harmony Energy Income Trust Plc (LON:HEIT) Announces Dividend of GBX 2

Harmony Energy Income Trust Plc (LON:HEIT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Harmony Energy Income Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

LON HEIT opened at GBX 86.90 ($1.09) on Wednesday. Harmony Energy Income Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 86.80 ($1.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 126.50 ($1.58). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 92.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 106.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on HEIT. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 137 ($1.71) price objective on shares of Harmony Energy Income Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Harmony Energy Income Trust from GBX 135 ($1.69) to GBX 130 ($1.63) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st.

About Harmony Energy Income Trust

Harmony Energy Income Trust PLC, an investment company, focuses on investing in energy storage assets in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

