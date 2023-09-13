Harmony Energy Income Trust Plc (LON:HEIT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2

Harmony Energy Income Trust Plc (LON:HEIT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Harmony Energy Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of LON:HEIT opened at GBX 86.90 ($1.09) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 92.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 106.10. Harmony Energy Income Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 86.80 ($1.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 126.50 ($1.58).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on HEIT. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 137 ($1.71) price target on shares of Harmony Energy Income Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Harmony Energy Income Trust from GBX 135 ($1.69) to GBX 130 ($1.63) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st.

About Harmony Energy Income Trust

Harmony Energy Income Trust PLC, an investment company, focuses on investing in energy storage assets in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

