Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

HAS has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Hasbro from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on Hasbro from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Hasbro from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.64.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.18. 1,765,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,796,865. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.41 and its 200-day moving average is $60.03. Hasbro has a 52-week low of $45.75 and a 52-week high of $81.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.39, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.73.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.09). Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Hasbro’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hasbro will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the second quarter worth $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter worth $27,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter worth $29,000. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

