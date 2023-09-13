holoride One Day Volume Hits $51,273.11 (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. holoride has a total market cap of $10.57 million and $51,273.11 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, holoride has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One holoride token can now be purchased for $0.0141 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get holoride alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,607.11 or 0.06130225 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00035473 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00016240 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00024951 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00011195 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000193 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004156 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000347 BTC.

holoride Token Profile

holoride (CRYPTO:RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 26th, 2021. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.01426816 USD and is up 0.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $43,677.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire holoride should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy holoride using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for holoride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for holoride and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.