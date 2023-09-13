Horace Mann Educators Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NYSE:HMN)

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Horace Mann Educators has raised its dividend by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Horace Mann Educators has a payout ratio of 40.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Horace Mann Educators to earn $3.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.0%.

Horace Mann Educators Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HMN traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.96. 23,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,468. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.22. Horace Mann Educators has a 52-week low of $27.81 and a 52-week high of $40.13. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.85 and a beta of 0.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Horace Mann Educators ( NYSE:HMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $356.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.40 million. Horace Mann Educators had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Horace Mann Educators

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,076,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $254,178,000 after buying an additional 40,134 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,033,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $177,618,000 after purchasing an additional 34,629 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,756,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,822,000 after purchasing an additional 186,368 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Horace Mann Educators by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,553,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,611,000 after purchasing an additional 28,539 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 6.9% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 925,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,973,000 after purchasing an additional 59,470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance and residential home insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

Featured Stories

