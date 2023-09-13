IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,300 shares, a drop of 91.0% from the August 15th total of 855,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 184,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
IMPACT Silver Stock Performance
Shares of ISVLF remained flat at $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 44,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,670. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.21. IMPACT Silver has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $0.31.
About IMPACT Silver
