IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,300 shares, a drop of 91.0% from the August 15th total of 855,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 184,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

IMPACT Silver Stock Performance

Shares of ISVLF remained flat at $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 44,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,670. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.21. IMPACT Silver has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $0.31.

About IMPACT Silver

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mineral processing activities in Mexico. The company produces silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interest in the Royal Mines of Zacualpan Silver-Gold District and the Capire Mineral District covering an area of approximately 211 square kilometers located in central Mexico.

