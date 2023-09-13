Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 91.1% from the August 15th total of 50,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 592,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Industrial and Commercial Bank of China from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Industrial and Commercial Bank of China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th.

Get Industrial and Commercial Bank of China alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IDCBY

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Stock Down 0.6 %

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Cuts Dividend

Shares of OTCMKTS IDCBY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.57. 209,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,492. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has a 52-week low of $8.48 and a 52-week high of $11.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.54 billion, a PE ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.19.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a $0.7104 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.82%.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.