Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 91.1% from the August 15th total of 50,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 592,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Industrial and Commercial Bank of China from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Industrial and Commercial Bank of China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IDCBY
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Stock Down 0.6 %
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a $0.7104 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.82%.
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Company Profile
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Industrial and Commercial Bank of China
- How to Invest in Toy Stocks
- Is Enbridge Stock Too Cheap to Pass Up Now?
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- 5 Best REIT Alternatives for Passive Real Estate Income
- Investing in the Best Airline Stocks
- 5 Reasons Kroger Should Be On Every Income Investor Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.