Inghams Group Limited (ASX:ING) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Inghams Group Limited (ASX:ING – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, September 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. This is an increase from Inghams Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.

Inghams Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 941.28, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Get Inghams Group alerts:

About Inghams Group

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Inghams Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells chicken and turkey products in Australia and New Zealand. The company provides frozen, gluten free, and ready to cook chicken and turkey products under the Ingham's brand name. It also offers stock feeds for poultry and pig industries.

Receive News & Ratings for Inghams Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inghams Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.