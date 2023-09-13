Inghams Group Limited (ASX:ING) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Inghams Group Limited (ASX:ING – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, September 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. This is an increase from Inghams Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.
Inghams Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 941.28, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.10.
