Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISSC traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.45. 28,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,993. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.98 million, a P/E ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Innovative Solutions and Support has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $9.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.37.

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.96 million during the quarter.

In other Innovative Solutions and Support news, major shareholder Of Geoffrey S. M. Hedri Estate sold 9,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total transaction of $78,180.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,349,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,261,452. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, major shareholder Of Geoffrey S. M. Hedri Estate sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total transaction of $546,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,384,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,640,230.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Of Geoffrey S. M. Hedri Estate sold 9,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total transaction of $78,180.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,349,675 shares in the company, valued at $26,261,452. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 85,072 shares of company stock worth $624,917 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 609,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after acquiring an additional 150,464 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 416,372 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 11,058 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 408,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 373,387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 11,359 shares during the last quarter. 30.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottle, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight management systems that complement the flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

