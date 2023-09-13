Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.
Innovative Solutions and Support Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ISSC traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.45. 28,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,993. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.98 million, a P/E ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Innovative Solutions and Support has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $9.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.37.
Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.96 million during the quarter.
Insider Activity at Innovative Solutions and Support
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovative Solutions and Support
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 609,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after acquiring an additional 150,464 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 416,372 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 11,058 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 408,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 373,387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 11,359 shares during the last quarter. 30.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Innovative Solutions and Support Company Profile
Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottle, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight management systems that complement the flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Innovative Solutions and Support
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Is Enbridge Stock Too Cheap to Pass Up Now?
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- 5 Best REIT Alternatives for Passive Real Estate Income
- How to Analyze Restaurant Stocks
- 5 Reasons Kroger Should Be On Every Income Investor Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.