Insider Buying: Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Major Shareholder Buys 150,000 Shares of Stock

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.52 per share, with a total value of $2,178,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,512,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,207,235.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ares Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ares Management alerts:

On Monday, August 28th, Ares Management Llc purchased 7,397 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.94 per share, for a total transaction of $110,511.18.

On Thursday, August 24th, Ares Management Llc acquired 37,557 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.27 per share, with a total value of $573,495.39.

On Tuesday, August 22nd, Ares Management Llc purchased 179,168 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $2,717,978.56.

On Monday, July 3rd, Ares Management Llc sold 6,885,415 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $115,606,117.85.

Ares Management Stock Performance

Shares of Ares Management stock traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $105.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,254,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,982. The stock has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ares Management Co. has a 52-week low of $58.60 and a 52-week high of $106.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.23.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. Ares Management had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 188.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $99.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Ares Management from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ares Management from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.00.

Read Our Latest Report on ARES

Institutional Trading of Ares Management

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in Ares Management by 624.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 268 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in Ares Management by 1,427.3% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 336 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Ares Management by 210.5% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 354 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Ares Management by 951.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 515 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ares Management

(Get Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.