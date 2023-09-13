Insider Buying: Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Director Buys 2,264 Shares of Stock

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) Director Albert Black, Jr. purchased 2,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $30,020.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,518.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Performance

Physicians Realty Trust stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,178,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,325. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.83. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $13.21 and a twelve month high of $16.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DOC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.50 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Physicians Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 65,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 7,064 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 362,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,250,000 after buying an additional 173,302 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 212.2% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 283,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after buying an additional 192,984 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 154,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

